A man who was found guilty of starting a deadly fire when he was only 14, was released after spending more than 20 years in prison.In 1993, Adam Gray was charged with setting an apartment fire in Chicago that killed two elderly people. He was convicted and sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.But his lawyers claimed new evidence proved his innocence. This year, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dismissed the charges.Gray walked out of Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, Ill., on Wednesday.