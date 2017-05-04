  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Man freed from prison after serving more than 20 years for fatal fire speaks
NEWS

Man convicted in deadly Chicago fire at age 14 released from prison

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man who was found guilty of starting a deadly fire when he was only 14, was released after spending more than 20 years in prison.

WATCH LIVE NOW: Gray, lawyers hold press conference

In 1993, Adam Gray was charged with setting an apartment fire in Chicago that killed two elderly people. He was convicted and sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.

But his lawyers claimed new evidence proved his innocence. This year, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dismissed the charges.

Gray walked out of Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, Ill., on Wednesday.
