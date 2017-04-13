  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Attorneys, family of man dragged off United flight to speak
Man dragged off United flight suffered broken nose, lost 2 front teeth, attorney says

The Chicago attorneys for a man who was violently dragged off an overbooked United flight plan to give an update on the case Thursday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago attorney for a man who was violently dragged off an United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport described his client's injuries Thursday and called the airline a "bully."

For the first time, the public heard from Dr. David Dao's daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper, who joined his attorneys for the morning press conference.
Dao, 69, hired a powerful Chicago law firm.

Thomas A. Demetrio, Chicago Aviation Attorney and co-founder of Corboy & Demetrio, said Thursday "unreasonable force and violence" was used on his client and that it was unacceptable. When asked whether there would be a lawsuit, he responded, "Yeah, probably."

On Wednesday, Dao's lawyers asked United and the city to preserve any video or audio files from the Sunday flight.

READ MORE: Who is Dr. David Dao?

The videos other passengers posted to social media caused international outrage this week. They show a bloodied Dao being dragged by his hands off a plane after he refused to give up his seat for a flight crew that needed to get to Louisville, Ky., the next day.

United CEO Oscar Munoz promised Wednesday, in an interview with ABC News, to review policies and promised change at the airline.

In an initial response to the incident, Munoz seemed to blame Dao, describing him as "disruptive and belligerent." He then did an about face, offering Dao a public apology for the way he was treated.



Three Chicago Department of Aviation officers were put on administrative leave this week.

A third round of protests is expected Thursday at O'Hare. Some have called for a boycott of United.

Chicago's committee on aviation will hear from local aviation officials Thursday on how the situation was handled. United officials were also asked to attend the meeting.

READ MORE: United Airlines Doctor Video - Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411

Editor's Note: United Airlines Flight 3411 was not overbooked. Our early reporting on the incident involving Dr. Dao makes reference to the flight being oversold because that was initially believed to be the cause for the removal of passengers. It has since been learned that passengers, including Dr. Dao, were removed to make room for four crew members.
