NEWS

Man fatally shot in car in Homan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was fatally shot while he was sitting in a vehicle in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning.

Police said a 34-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle in the 4700-block of West Flournoy when someone approached and fired shots.

Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives continue to investigate.
Related Topics:
newschicago violencechicago shootingchicago police departmenthomicide investigationChicagoHoman Square
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Obama Leaves on a High Note, Poll Says
Obama Says 'Justice Has Been Served' in Chelsea Manning Case
Trump's Pick for EPA Testifies That Climate Change Is No Hoax
President Obama's Advice to Trump in Final Press Conference
More News
Top Stories
Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself
Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's tourism jewels
New photos show severity of machete attack that left woman with 46 cuts on head
Woman dies after silicone injection
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
H&R Block employee pistol-whipped by robber, police say
Norovirus confirmed cause of widespread St. Charles school stomach virus
Show More
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Cat found shot with arrow through body
Aldermen want $17M in unclaimed property tax rebates to help stop violence
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Subway shop in Chatham
Man wanted in Rolling Meadows sex assault, home invasions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
More Photos