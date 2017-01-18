Man fatally shot in car in Homan Square

A man was fatally shot while he was sitting in a vehicle in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning.Police said a 34-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle in the 4700-block of West Flournoy when someone approached and fired shots.Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.No one is in custody. Area North detectives continue to investigate.