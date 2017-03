A 56-year-old man was fatally struck by a semi-truck in the Chinatown neighborhood Saturday morning, Chicago police said.The man was struck in the 200-block of West Cermak Road at about 9:33 a.m., police said. He was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the semi-truck remained on the scene.The crash is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit.