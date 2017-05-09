NEWS

Man found guilty in death of teen girl missing 5 years

EMBED </>More Videos

The jury has found Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in the kidnapping and murder of Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar. (KGO-TV)

by ABC7 News staff
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
More than five years after the disappearance of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar, a jury has found her accused killer guilty in the kidnapping and murder of the Morgan Hill teen.

Family and friends of both LaMar and Antolin Garcia-Torres, who pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, gathered in the Santa Clara County Courthouse Tuesday tensely awaiting the verdict.

Garcia-Torres faced four felony counts: count 1 for the murder and kidnap of Sierra LaMar, and three additional counts for the attempted kidnapping of three adult women in the parking lots of two Safeway stores in Morgan Hill, where Garcia-Torres once worked.

Jurors found Garcia-Torres guilty on all four counts.

VIDEO: Sierra LaMar's family speaks after verdict announced
EMBED More News Videos

The family of missing Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar spoke outside the Santa Clara County Courthouse after a guilty verdict was announced for the man charged in her kidnapping and murder.



Sentencing begins May 16. Jurors will have to decide whether Garcia-Torres will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole or face the death penalty.

TIMELINE: Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case

Deliberations among the jury of six women and six men lasted the equivalent of two days. Judge Vanessa Zecher turned the case over to them May 4, after three months of testimony and arguments.

LaMar's family has been waiting five years for justice. She disappeared the morning of March 16, 2012, as she walked to the bus, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
While no body, no crime scene and no murder weapon has ever been found, the prosecution relied on DNA evidence to connect Garcia-Torres, 26, to LaMar's disappearance. The teen's clothing and cell phone were found discarded near her family's home in the days after.

EMBED More News Videos

Antolin Garcia Torres has been found guilty of the murder of Morgan Hill teen Sierra Lamar.



The prosecution said Garcia-Torres' DNA was found on Sierra's jeans, and her DNA was found on an armrest in the defendant's red VW Jetta. In addition to that, a rope was also found in the trunk that the prosecution said had Sierra's hair. The defense, however, said the DNA evidence was flawed.

RELATED: Sierra LaMar murder trial focus turns to DNA evidence

The defense also criticized investigators for not pursing all leads, including a brown car that was seen near the spot where LaMar may have disappeared.

The defense attorney concluded by saying: "Where's the evidence she's deceased? She is missing and nothing else."
More than 100 members of the public attended this morning's verdict reading, requiring the courthouse to provide a live stream of the proceedings in a second courtroom, according to our news partner Bay City News.

Click here for full coverage on Sierra LaMar and click here to follow David Louie for the very latest updates live from the courthouse.

ABC7 News brought you live coverage on TV and online after the verdict was announced. Click here to download the ABC7 News app for free. And be sure to enable push alerts to be the first to know about breaking news.

Related Topics:
newssierra lamartrialmurdermurder mysteryjury dutycourtcourt casemissing personmissing girlDNAinvestigationsanta clara countyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state
Progressive Moon Jae-in elected president in South Korea, favors dialogue with North Korea
Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state
US considering sending up to 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan
More News
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Benny the Bull sued over injury during Chicago Bulls game
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
Uber to deliver puppies in Chicago for 1 day only
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
Gary toddler's manner of death released
Show More
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Time Out Chicago to host Taco Thursday
Suspect in Boston doctors' slayings once worked at their posh condo
Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state
Scientists closer to cure for baldness and graying hair, study says
More News
Top Video
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Slow and steady rain falls during morning commute
Are you eating your fleece?
More Video