Man found shot to death shot in parking lot of Naperville middle school

Naperville police said a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Scullen Middle School Friday night. (WLS)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A lockdown has been lifted at a Naperville school after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Scullen Middle School at 7:19 p.m. and found a 37-year-old Oswego man unresponsive in a vehicle with the windows shot out. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were Polish classes taking place at the time. Students were held in place until police could give the all-clear.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no danger to the public.
