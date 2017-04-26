Man found unresponsive at Hyde Park HazMat situation

A death investigation was underway Wednesday after a man was found unresponsive in an apartment building on Chicago's South Side. A suspicious odor forced evacuations and brought hazardous materials crews to the scene.Authorities sounded the all clear around 10 a.m., after firefighters and hazmat crews determined there was no environmental threat to people in the 1200-block of East 53rd Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.Area Central detectives led the death investigation and at least one FBI agent was spotted at the scene.Emergency responders were called to the three-story building around 2:30 a.m. A mother had found her 25-year-old son unconscious and not breathing in their apartment.Paramedics tried to revive the man, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Zackary D. Padove, but couldn't. Police said he was dead at the scene.Around 4:30 a.m., first responders noticed a strange smell in the apartment and sensed things seemed out of place. That's when HazMat crews were called in and at least six residents were evacuated from the building.Neighbors, like Tanya Scruggsford, watched the situation unfold and was troubled by the investigation."Me and my child, we kind of walk to the park on this block. We're always passing by this building. To hear that someone has lost their life, it's really concerning for me as a parent," Scruggsford said. "We are a close-knit community here. If anything happens we want to make sure that our friends and family in the area are OK and they're safe."The medical examiner has yet to determine the manner and cause of death. There were apparently no obvious signs of trauma.Neighbors were expected to be let back into their apartments Wednesday.