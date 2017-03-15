Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park

A man was taken into custody late Wednesday morning, 12 hours after police received a call about a "distraught male" who had barricaded himself in a car on Chicago's Northwest Side.Police and SWAT teams responded to the 6500-block of North Onarga Avenue in the city's Edison Park neighborhood around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News the man at the center of the situation is in an off-duty officer, but police have not confirmed that detail."Things like this don't happen around here for the most part I was very surprised," said John Leonard, who lives nearby. "I just pray for him and hope things go well in the end and it's a long night if he's been in his car since."As a heavy police presence took over the block, several streets closed to keep traffic away from the scene."This is, in my opinion, one of the most peaceful neighborhoods in the city. A lot of police and firemen," said Ray Stahnke, who also lives nearby.It's not clear if the man was armed. Police said no one was injured."I believe they probably know something we don't. Like I said, the neighbors here are a lot of police and fire," Stahnke said. "I feel bad for anyone who has mental distress. I do."Earlier Wednesday morning, ABC7 saw people who appeared to be family members arrive at the scene. They did not want to talk.The man was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.