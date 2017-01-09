Man killed, 2 injured in Harvey home invasion

Deon Beamon.

One man died and his brother and father were injured after a pair of masked men forced their way into a home and terrorized a family in south suburban Harvey Sunday night, police said.Police said a man and his brother were leaving their house in the 200-block of Calumet Boulevard when two armed, masked men forced them back into the house at about 8 p.m., police said. The man and his brother were leaving to get food at the time.When the masked men got inside, they ordered everyone to the ground. Then one of the gunmen shot one of the victims in the leg and a second victim in the back. The two suspects also beat the victims' father before they left.The 21-year-old man who was shot in the back died at Advocate Christ Hospital, police said. Police identified him as Deon Beamon.Beamon's sisters watched it all happen while two children, ages 4 and 12, played video games in a back room."He shot my father and then he turned around and shot my brother that was already laying down on the ground," Ra'Niesha said.Police believe the family, who just moved to Harvey from nearby Hazel Crest, was being stalked."We're looking to gather more information about whom the family may have had altercations with and are more into their history from that local suburb," said Harvey Police Chief Gregory Thomas.Family members said the attackers didn't demand anything valuable - they just came to shoot. The family also said they never had any issues with anyone in Hazel Crest.Although police said they believe the family was targeted, neighbors were still uneasy."It's still frightening whether it's targeted or not you know you know this is your neighborhood, this is your home," said Lenora King, who lives nearby.