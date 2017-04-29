NEWS

Man killed in University Park shooting

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting in University Park Friday night, police said.

The victim was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in the 500-block of Hickok Avenue at about 9:40 p.m., police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to Christ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

University Park police are investigating and said it is an isolated incident and there is not an immediate danger to the public.
