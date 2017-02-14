NEWS

Man killed, toddler gravely injured in North Lawndale shooting

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">A man, woman and toddler were shot while sitting in a car in the 2300-block of South Kenneth in Chicago&#39;s North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. </span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was killed, a toddler was gravely injured and a pregnant woman was also injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. Earlier reports from police said the toddler had died, but Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the child was in grave condition shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the toddler died but was resuscitated and is now on life support at Stroger Hospital.

Police said the three victims were shot while sitting in a car in the 2300-block of S. Kenneth Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson said he was a documented gang member and known to police. He also said police believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

The woman, who is the toddler's aunt, is in fair condition at Mt. Sinai hospital. Guglielmi said she is pregnant and that both she and her unborn baby are currently in fair condition. They do not know how far into the pregnancy she is, he said.

"Our children shouldn't have to keep paying the price for our inability to hold repeat gun offenders responsible for their actions," Johnson said.

The victims' names have not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago violencetoddlerchild shotChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chaffetz to investigate Mar-a-Lago issue but not Flynn's ties with Russia yet
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Missing teen, 14, last seen in Englewood
More News
Top Stories
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Missing teen, 14, last seen in Englewood
Dad, daughter killed after car splits in half in high-speed crash; witnesses report racing
Show More
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
Pedro Hernandez guilty in 1979 murder, kidnapping of 6-year-old in NYC
Man fatally struck in Des Plaines hit-and-run, police say
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos