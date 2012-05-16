NEWS

Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live

In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BANGKOK --
A man in Thailand upset with his wife hanged their 11-month-old daughter on Facebook Live and then killed himself, police said Tuesday.

Police Col. Jirasak Siemsak said officers found the bodies of 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay and the baby in an abandoned hotel in Phuket province after receiving reports of the video.

"He felt neglected by his wife because they had been fighting so he took his 11-month-old daughter to the site of the crime which is the abandoned hotel," Jirasak said. "Then we found the bodies hanging off the hotel."

The man made the broadcast Monday evening, and the video was made inaccessible by Facebook late Tuesday afternoon.

"The mother of the child was crying and was very sad," Jirasak said. "I am also very sad. It is a personal dispute and they were still very young."

The incident came less than two weeks after a man in Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States broadcast himself on Facebook Live shooting a man to death. A series of other offensive broadcasts, including sexual assaults, has caused Facebook to seek ways to block such videos as quickly as possible.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said last week that his company has "a lot of work" to do on the problem.

The chief investigator in the Phuket case, Lt. Jula-at Suwannin, said police have yet to question Wuttisan's 20-year-old widow because they are giving her time to grieve.

In Thailand, the potential for problems with Facebook Live became an issue last May when local media used the platform to broadcast live video of a university lecturer who was locked in a six-hour standoff with police who were seeking him in the shooting deaths of two colleagues. After negotiations for his surrender failed, he fatally shot himself with a handgun, a moment that was shown live.
Related Topics:
newsfacebookfacebook livemurder suicideu.s. & worldchild killed
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chicago students work with community leaders to stop violence
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
More News
Top Stories
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
Ex-Michigan City cop charged in rape of woman with mental disability
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Illinois House approves public funding for abortions
Jewel-Osco, new developments coming to Woodlawn neighborhood
Show More
Girls forced to do bear crawls on hot asphalt as punishment
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Chicago students work with community leaders to stop violence
PHOTOS: Chicago spring in full bloom!
Customers say health insurance cancelled without notice
More News
Photos
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
More Photos