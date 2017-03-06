NEWS

Endangered man, 66, missing after being dropped off at wrong location on way to nursing home

Michael Bennett (Illinois State Police)

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities are searching for a 66-year-old man who has been missing since he was dropped off in the wrong place on the way home from the hospital.

Michael Bennett suffers from depression and recently tried to commit suicide, Illinois State Police said.

Bennett was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Friday when a JWS transport driver dropped him off at the intersection of Touhy and Maple Street in Des Plaines, police said.

Bennett was being transferred from Chicago Behavioral Health Hospital in Des Plaines to Westwood Nursing Home when the driver left him at the wrong intersection supposed

Bennett is considered missing and endangered. He is described at 5'8", 125 pounds. He is white with a goatee and has a large tattoo on the left side of his chest.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap, light brown coat, black shoes and he was carrying a camouflage bag.

Both nursing homes have yet to comment.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5400.
