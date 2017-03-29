HUNTSVILLE, Alabama --An Alabama man is lucky to be alive after nearly being electrocuted while he was sleeping with his phone charging in his bed.
Wiley Day, 32, was treated for second and third degree burns on his neck and hands.
"Thursday morning is probably the most scariest morning I've ever been through in my life," Day told WAAYTV.
Day said he fell asleep on his bed wearing his dog tag around his neck and with his phone plugged in. The chain on his dog tag slipped between the charger and his extension cord.
"And my necklace became the conductor," Day said.
He said the shock jolted him down to the floor.
"I kept yelling, 'Jesus,'" Day said.
Day said after his near death experience, he's breaking the habit of sleeping with his phone on the charger in the bed.
Doctors said Day is expected to recover.