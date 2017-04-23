Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say

Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a girl on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon.The girl was playing on the sidewalk near Jackson Blvd and South Lockwood Avenue around 3:35 p.m. when she fell off her bike and a man put a plastic bag over her head, police said. The girl kicked the offender and he ran east on Jackson, then south on Lockwood.The girl was visiting relatives in the neighborhood and was not familiar with the area, police said. She ran back to the house she was visiting to find her mother, who called 911.The offender is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and of medium build, approximately 40 years old, with a bald head. He has a tattoo of a heart on his neck and was wearing a brown long sleeve shirt, black pants, and blue low-top shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 312-744-8261.