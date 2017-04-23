NEWS

Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a girl on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon.

The girl was playing on the sidewalk near Jackson Blvd and South Lockwood Avenue around 3:35 p.m. when she fell off her bike and a man put a plastic bag over her head, police said. The girl kicked the offender and he ran east on Jackson, then south on Lockwood.

The girl was visiting relatives in the neighborhood and was not familiar with the area, police said. She ran back to the house she was visiting to find her mother, who called 911.

The offender is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and of medium build, approximately 40 years old, with a bald head. He has a tattoo of a heart on his neck and was wearing a brown long sleeve shirt, black pants, and blue low-top shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 312-744-8261.
Related Topics:
newskidnappingNear West SideChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 children among 5 dead in New York City housefire
Centrist Macron, populist Le Pen advance in French election that has consequences for Europe
Police: 3 children among 5 dead in Queens house fire
More News
Top Stories
Wheaton College mourns freshman killed during track event
5 dead, 27 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana
April the Giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo
Chicago woman gets impounded car back 5 years later
Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles
Organ donors, recipients share stories for National Donate Life Month
Show More
Bill O'Reilly to return with new podcast episode Monday
North Korea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there
Police: 3 children among 5 dead in Queens house fire
1 injured in fall from porch that collapsed in Edgewater
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos