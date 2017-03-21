NEWS

Man rides horse through Texas Walmart in viral video

This really is not the norm.

HOUSTON --
Welcome to Texas? A Houston man has gone viral for horse-ing around inside a Walmart.

The man and a friend rode a horse through Walmart Sunday evening and recorded it from atop the horse.

RAW VIDEO: Man rides horse through Houston Walmart
(Woody Fields/Facebook)



Woody Fields posted the viral video to Facebook. The video has been shared over 19,000 times.


He rode right in past security, who just looked at them, Fields said. The trip was for a candy bar at the store on Bissonnet and the Beltway.

Fields told ABC13 he just thought they would just go "parking lot pimping," and on a whim, they decided to go in the store.

One horse relieved himself in the worst way inside the store, he said.

The video can really stirrup a conversation.

Critics of the video worry that the horse or customers could have been hurt during the stunt.

Walmart has responded saying, "We in no way condone yesterday's reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions."
