  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Man sentenced to 31 years for pimping women, raping underage girl

Ariel Cuellar Guizar, 36, of San Jose, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for human trafficking and pimping in Orange County.

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A 36-year-old San Jose man has pleaded guilty to a variety of pimping and sex trafficking offenses in Orange County that landed him a 31-year sentence, officials said.

Ariel Cuellar Guizar, 36, of San Jose, pimped underage teen girls and women, and raped a 15-year-old in addition to providing her with methamphetamine, officials said.

Officials say he met a 15-year-old girl in Los Angeles County in February 2016 and brought her to Orange County to traffic her for prostitution.

He also pimped and trafficked other women and a 17-year-old girl.

They say he rented motel rooms for the victims to perform commercial sex and kept the money for himself.

He also raped the 15-year-old and provided her with meth.

He has prior convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing or resisting a police officer in Santa Clara County in 2009.

The charges he pleaded guilty to include pimping, pandering, human trafficking of a minor, forcible rape, sodomy of a minor, pimping a minor, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and possessing a firearm by a felon.

In addition to his sentence, he will also have to register for life as a sex offender.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssex traffickingsex crimesrapemethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump's lawyer says pardons 'are not on the table'
US to bar Americans from traveling to North Korea
Amber Alert issued for teen with autism after car stolen
More News
Top Stories
3 injured in shootout on Dan Ryan
5 teens who recorded, mocked drowning man will not be charged in his death
Amber Alert issued for teen with autism after car stolen
Algonquin residents brace for more flooding along Fox River
Police: Phone scammers pretend to be IRS, claim people owe tax money
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
Scammers use phony Facebook profiles to get money from users
Sources: Derrick Rose talks deal with Cavs, meets with Lakers
Show More
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Man charged in Michigan City hit-and-run that killed child
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
Norovirus confirmed in diner who reported eating at Chipotle
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos