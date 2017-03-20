Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say

A 21-year-old man was shot Monday morning outside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.About 9:30 a.m., he was walking to the courthouse in the 2600 block of South California when someone fired shots from a white van that was driving by, according to Chicago police.The man suffered six gunshot wounds to the groin area, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.Two off-duty police officers who were entering the courthouse saw the shooting and pursued the shooter, who was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending.A weapon was also recovered from the area, police said.