A man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side early Monday, Chicago police said.The 33-year-old victim was shot in the head and chest inside the Garfield Station on the Red Line in the 200-block of West Garfield Avenue at about 2:39 a.m., police said.Police said the victim was arguing with another man when his attacker pulled out a handgun and opened fire.The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.Red Line trains were not stopping at the Garfield Station while police investigated, but normal service was restored by 5 a.m.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.