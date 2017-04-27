  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Man shot, killed while collecting donations for children's charity

By
NORWALK, Calif. --
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed as he was going door to door in a Norwalk neighborhood, collecting donations for a charity that paints addresses on curbs.

The shooting, in which the victim was struck several times in the upper torso, occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a front lawn in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Matthew Glover. He was collecting donations for Care for the Children. The charitable organization had painted numbers on residents' curbs a few weeks ago, so Glover was coming around to ask for donations for the work.

Robert Henderson, the director of the charity, said Glover recently moved back to Los Angeles from Arizona and had dedicated his life to helping others. Glover spent his mornings delivering boxes of donated food to senior citizens.

"He was one of those type of guys that you couldn't help liking," Henderson said of Glover.

Henderson thinks Glover was simply caught in the crossfire of someone else's fight."The pain is real, and the shock," Henderson said. "I'm still in shock."

Henderson said he believed a resident had just written Glover a check when he was struck by gunfire.

"It was like big fireworks were thrown out into the street," described area resident Julie Tolhulst. "It was like at least 20 shots."


Up and down the block, cars and homes were riddled with bullet holes.

It was unclear what may have led to the shooting. Neighbors said there is a lot of gang activity in the area.

"Last time, 4 1/2 years ago, the shooter was right in front of our house. Parked right on our driveway and did the shooting," Tolhulst described.

As for the latest shooting, deputies have few leads other than what neighbors saw.

One resident said he only saw the back of the suspect, who appeared to get into a white four-door car before fleeing.

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidehomicide investigationlos angeles county sheriff's departmentman shotman killedgun violenceu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Tips for planting a spring garden
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn under DOD investigation, had been warned not to take foreign payments
Suspect in Delaware state trooper's murder fatally shot
More News
Top Stories
1-year-old girl found dead in her Joliet Township home
Suspect in Delaware state trooper's murder fatally shot
Teen earns associate's degree before high school graduation
Caught on camera: Police officer saves suicidal man's life
Something's wrong with this Metra sign
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
Show More
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Byrne Interchange ramps
Wisconsin judge hears challenge to homemade bakery ban
CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
Person questioned in Cook County judge's shooting death
More News
Photos
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
Parents revive Blockbuster at home for son with autism
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
More Photos