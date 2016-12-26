STABBING

Man stabbed, killed inside Target on Christmas Eve; 2 jailed

A 2011 file photo of the Target Eagle Rock store in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) --
Authorities say a Northern California man was stabbed to death inside a Target store on Christmas Eve after an altercation with two other men.

Police in Hayward said in a statement Monday that the pair were arrested on suspicion of homicide and are in jail awaiting formal charges.

Witnesses told investigators that the three men got into an altercation before the attack Saturday night at the store. The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he died.

Officers arrested the suspects, both in their 20s, nearby soon after the stabbing.

The suspects and the victim are all residents of this San Francisco Bay Area city, but their names haven't been released yet.
Related Topics:
newstargetstabbingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STABBING
Tourist stabbed in neck day after marriage proposal speaks out
Texas man convicted in grandmother's 2014 murder
Tourist stabbed in neck day after Central Park marriage proposal
Man charged in mom's fatal stabbing while grandma on phone screams in courtroom
More stabbing
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
Gary fire kills 3 young children; arson investigation underway
Cheetah numbers decline as African habitat shrinks
Colombia probe finds plane ran out of fuel before crash
More News
Top Stories
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
12 killed, more than 40 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham
CTA stops Purple Line trains to remove branch above tracks
Mom walks 30 hours through snow, wilderness to get help for family
Boy found dead in bathtub, woman found dead with cord around neck
CTA Brown Line train, vehicle collide near Francisco
Show More
Cheetah numbers decline as African habitat shrinks
USPS carrier throws package, then FedEx worker places it
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
Colombia probe finds plane ran out of fuel before crash
Pregnant server gets $900 tip
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
More Photos