Man struck by paving equipment in Lake Zurich dies

Authorities say a man has died after being struck by a piece of paving equipment at a business in north suburban Lake Zurich.Police say they responded Wednesday to Chicagoland Paving and a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.A person with the company reported that the man was working outside on a truck when another worker heard a loud crash.No one else was injured. The death is under investigation. The Lake County coroner's office also responded and an autopsy was planned Thursday.