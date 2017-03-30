  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Man struck by paving equipment in Lake Zurich dies

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. --
Authorities say a man has died after being struck by a piece of paving equipment at a business in north suburban Lake Zurich.

Police say they responded Wednesday to Chicagoland Paving and a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

A person with the company reported that the man was working outside on a truck when another worker heard a loud crash.

No one else was injured. The death is under investigation. The Lake County coroner's office also responded and an autopsy was planned Thursday.
