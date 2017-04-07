  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping... ABC News Special Report around 9:30AM
NEWS

Man throws punches, bananas at 7-Eleven after credit card declined for M&M's purchase

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man flew into a violent rage after his credit card was declined in a Santa Ana convenience store. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A man flew into a violent rage after his credit card was declined in a Santa Ana convenience store.

The man, who appeared to be purchasing one bag of candy, was caught on surveillance video pummeling a 7-Eleven store employee and throwing a bunch of bananas at another after ostensibly being told that his card wouldn't go through.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the the man, dressed in a green sweatshirt, throwing a bag of M&Ms at a clerk.

After the two argue for about 20 seconds the clerk rings up the candy. That's when police say the man swiped his credit card, but it was denied.

That's when he lashed out. He hit the cashier in the head then threw the register and the printer to the ground. He threw several more things before finally leaving with another man.

According to police, the suspect caused $700 worth of damage to the store's register system.

Police have yet to identify or locate the man.
Related Topics:
newscrime7-Elevencandyfightcredit cardsu.s. & worldSanta AnaOrange CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Syria, Russia decry 'act of aggression' in US strike on Syrian air base
Rubio says President Trump 'has an obligation to act' in Syria
Young men hit, kick victims in Bucktown robberies, police say
2 teens killed after falling from Myrtle Beach balcony
More News
Top Stories
US missile strike on Syria widely hailed, angers Russia
2 teens killed after falling from Myrtle Beach balcony
Cars stolen from Gold Coast parking garage, attendant says
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
Dad's post praising wife for 'co-sleeping' goes viral
Young men hit, kick victims in Bucktown robberies, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured in River North hit-and-run
Show More
Elderly man rescued from Northwest Side house fire
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Portillo's pumps out chocolate cakes for 54th anniversary
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
Senate OKs tougher sentences for repeat gun offenders
More News
Top Video
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
Cars stolen from Gold Coast parking garage, attendant says
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
US missile strike on Syria widely hailed, angers Russia
More Video