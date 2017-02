A man was hospitalized late Saturday after he was trapped in his vehicle when it crashed into a tree in west suburban West Chicago, according to the West Chicago Fire Department.At about 8 p.m., the vehicle hit the tree in the 900-block of Ginger Trail Road. He was pinned inside and emergency crews extricated him, fire officials said.The man was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.No further details were available Saturday night.