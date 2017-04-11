  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago police discuss fatal shooting of Cook County judge...NOW
NEWS

Man, two 12-year-old boys shot in Old Town

Two 12-year-old boys were shot during a drive-by in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick in the city's Old Town neighborhood. (WLS)

By and Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people -- two 12-year-old boys and a 66-year-old man -- were injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city's Old town neighborhood, officials said.

Between 2:30 p.m and 3 p.m., someone in a gray vehicle driving by fired multiple shots at the Mini Mart in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick Street, witness said.

The two boys live about half a block from where the shooting happened and were headed to a Mini Mart, neighbors said. The front windows of the Mini Mart were shattered as police investigated Tuesday afternoon.

One of the 12-year-old boys was shot in the chest, the other was shot in the left leg. They were taken to Lurie's Children Hospital in serious to critical condition. The man was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Hospital.

It was immediately unclear if the boys knew the man.

Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon at Mini Mart in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick Street on Chicago's North Side.

