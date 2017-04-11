Man, two 12-year-old boys shot on North Side

Three people -- two 12-year-old boys and a 66-year-old man -- were injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's North Side.Between 2:30 p.m and 3 p.m., shots came from a gray van driving by the boys in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick Street. Five to six shots were heard by neighbors.The two boys live about half a block from where the shooting happened and were headed to a Mini Mart, neighbors said.One of the 12-year-old boys was shot in the chest, the other was shot in the left leg. They were taken to Lurie's Children Hospital in serious to critical condition.The man was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Hospital.The front windows of the Mini Mart were shattered as police investigated Tuesday afternoon.