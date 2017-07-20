  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Will he go free? ABC News Special Report on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Man who couldn't swim dies after falling off paddleboard

EMBED </>More Videos

A 26-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell off a paddleboard in the Huntington Beach harbor. (YouCaring)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
A 26-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell off a paddleboard in the Huntington Beach harbor.

Jose Mendoza was paddleboarding with a relative in the harbor when authorities said he fell off and didn't resurface.

He was not wearing a life vest, according to a YouCaring page set up for his family. He also did not know how to swim.

A search was conducted for Mendoza, but rescuers faced challenges with murky water conditions and zero visibility. About 25 minutes later, Mendoza was found in critical condition as he was pulled from the water by lifeguards.

The Lakewood native was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died around 5 p.m.

While authorities believe his cause of death was drowning, they said a coroner will determine the cause of death.

The YouCaring page set up for Mendoza can be accessed by clicking here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdrowningoceansbeachessearch and rescueu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
OJ Simpson speaks out during parole hearing for Vegas robbery
Woman, 65, steals taxicab, picks up fares, police say
OJ Simpson makes case for his freedom on live TV
After diagnosis, McCain says he'll be back soon
More News
Top Stories
2 injured in Edens wreck; more rain falls on flooded communities
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
OJ Simpson makes case for his freedom on live TV
Burundi robotics team missing after competition in DC
2 women arrested after baby falls out of restaurant trash
McCain's cancer diagnosis jolts Senate
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Missing woman last seen at Chicago Greyhound station found safe
Show More
CPS principals to receive budgets for 2017-2018 school year
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Police: Woman shot during apparent road rage incident in McKinley Park
3 shot, including 2 children, in South Austin
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Phony Facebook friends
McCain's cancer diagnosis jolts Senate
Paula Patton talks about new ABC show, "Somewhere Between"
Heart attack recovery mistakes and how to avoid them
More Video