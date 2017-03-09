MURDER

Man who returned to crime after $25M award being sentenced

Thaddeus Jimenez, 36, was charged in a shooting in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A judge is sentencing a Chicago man who won a $25 million award in 2012 for a wrongful murder conviction only to spend it on rebuilding his Simon City Royals street gang.

Prosecutors want a 10-year prison term for Thaddeus Jimenez at Thursday's sentencing. Jimenez pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge for shooting a former gang member in both legs. Cellphone video of the shooting was to be shown during sentencing.


Jimenez was convicted of murdering Eric Morro, 19, when he was 13-years-old. He spent 16 years in prison before his conviction was vacated in 2009.

Jimenez sued the city of Chicago and several officers, claiming police ignored evidence against another teen. He was awarded $25 million in 2012.

But since his release, Jimenez has been in and out of trouble.

The Chicago Tribune reports Jimenez spent millions on luxury cars for himself and his gang. He even paid members to tattoo the gang's insignia on their faces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
