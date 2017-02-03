NEWS

Man wins Super Bowl tickets for life

A Kansas man is now the envy of every football fan in the country.

One gold can of his favorite beer won Lyle Randa, Super Bowl tickets for life.

Over the holidays, Randa ran out for a 30-pack of Bud Light.

He noticed one was gold - meaning that he was eligible for Bud Light's "Super Bowl Tickets for life" sweepstakes.

As luck would have it, Randa was later chosen from 3,000 possible entries to win the grand prize.

He is now headed to Houston for his first-ever Super Bowl this weekend.
