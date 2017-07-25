NEWS

Man with autism missing from unincorporated Elmhurst

Patrick Mulhern. (DuPage County Sheriff's Department)

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
The DuPage County Sheriff's Office asked Tuesday for the public's help to find a 21-year-old man with autism who was reported missing from unincorporated Elmhurst.

Patrick Mulhern was last seen around 2 a.m. by his parents at the family's home near York Road and Diversey Avenue. He likes to go to parks and has a fascination with swing sets.

Mulhern was wearing blue checkered pajama pants and a dark-colored t-shirt with Mr. Potato Head on it. He may not be wearing shoes. He should be wearing silver glasses, a black watch and a black para-cord bracelet.

The sheriff's office asked that residents check their yards and local parks and keep an eye out for Mulhern. He is verbal, so he should be able to talk with people if they come in contact with him.

Anyone who sees Mulhern should call 911 or the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at 630-407-2400.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing manautismElmhurst
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump hails John McCain as 'American hero' after deriding his war record before
US Navy ship fires multiple warning shots at Iranian boat in Persian Gulf
Trump calls Sessions 'very weak' on 'Clinton crimes'
Man missing from Near West Side found
More News
Top Stories
All 3 armed robbery suspects in custody, Elmhurst police say
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off
DCFS to answer questions about Semaj Crosby death
1 dead, 7 injured in multi-car crash on Lake Shore Drive
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
2 shot in Country Club Hills home
3 charged in Back of the Yards shooting of Chicago police officer
One daughter dead, another in jail after crash is streamed live on Instagram
Show More
Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Beecher crash
Teen with mood disorder missing from East Garfield Park
Police: Son attempted to kill mother by cutting her throat
Grim details emerge as father is charged with murdering his 13-year-old son
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos