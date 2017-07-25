Man with autism missing from unincorporated Elmhurst

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office asked Tuesday for the public's help to find a 21-year-old man with autism who was reported missing from unincorporated Elmhurst.Patrick Mulhern was last seen around 2 a.m. by his parents at the family's home near York Road and Diversey Avenue. He likes to go to parks and has a fascination with swing sets.Mulhern was wearing blue checkered pajama pants and a dark-colored t-shirt with Mr. Potato Head on it. He may not be wearing shoes. He should be wearing silver glasses, a black watch and a black para-cord bracelet.The sheriff's office asked that residents check their yards and local parks and keep an eye out for Mulhern. He is verbal, so he should be able to talk with people if they come in contact with him.Anyone who sees Mulhern should call 911 or the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at 630-407-2400.