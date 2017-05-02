  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Man yanked out of car at gunpoint in Lakeview carjacking

Charges were pending against a 16-year-old boy in connection with the armed carjacking of a 56-year-old man Monday night in the North Side Lakeview neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Charges are pending against a 16-year-old boy who allegedly took part in a violent carjacking Monday night in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. The hunt is on for the others involved.

Around 10 p.m., a 56-year-old man was double-parked in the 800-block of West Newport Avenue, less than a mile from Wrigley Field, when police said a dark-colored car pulled up in front of him.

Two teen boys got out of the vehicle. One of them had a handgun. Police said that teen walked up to the victim's Honda, "forcibly removed" him, robbed him and got back into the dark-colored vehicle. The other teen got into the Honda and both cars drove away. The victim ran.

Officers later spotted the stolen Honda in traffic and tried to pull over the driver. The 16-year-old boy allegedly sped off and crashed into a parked Jeep in the 500-block of West Briar Place.

The impact damaged the Jeep and the car parked in front of it. Lauren Ash's sister parked her car there before a long trip to avoid high parking fees at the airport. Ash said she's angry about what happened.

"I mean, it's not my car, first of all. I thought it was going to be less of a problem for her here. Now this is way worse," Ash said.

The teen tried to run, but they caught him after a chase. Charges are pending against him. Police are still looking for the other two suspects involved.

The victim was not hurt. Area North detectives are investigating.
