Manhunt underway in Elmhurst for Sycamore shooting, robbery suspect

A crash in west suburban Elmhurst led to the arrest of two suspects in armed robberies and a shooting. Police are searching for a third suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.Police responded around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Avenue and Willow Road. They saw three people run from the scene.Officers took two of them into custody and a firearm was recovered. Investigators said all three were suspects in overnight robberies in far west suburban Sycamore and west suburban Carol Stream.The third suspect is still at large, police said. he is described as a black man in his mid-20s with a medium building and short hair. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts.People should not approach him. Instead, call 911. Residents should exercise caution by keeping their homes and vehicles locked. Officers are searching the area.Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said two men walked into a 7-Eleven store with a gun in the 400-block of West State Street in Sycamore.The store clerk was shot twice during a struggle with the suspects. The 45-year-old man was transported to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where his condition stabilized. He is expected to recover.The two men left in a small, white mid-sized vehicle, authorities said. The suspects were described as black men with short hair, believed to be in their 20s. One was wearing a T-shirt that looked like the American flag, and the other was wearing a white shirt.The man in the white shirt left the store wearing a black 7-Eleven shirt that investigators believe was originally worn by the clerk, police said.The two suspects are believed to be involved in another armed robbery that happened about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station at North and Gary avenues in west suburban Carol Stream, police said.The Sycamore Police Department is working with Carol Stream and Elmhurst police to continue investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (815) 895-3435.