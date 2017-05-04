NEWS

Manhunt underway in River West for 3rd suspect in carjacking, high-speed chase

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois State Police searched Thursday morning for a suspect in a carjacking and high-speed chase that spanned two expressways Wednesday night.

State troopers were notified just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle speeding on the northbound Edens Expressway. A chase ensued.

The driver tried to lose police by turning around to head south on the Kennedy Expressway before exiting at Ogden Avenue and abandoning the Toyota RAV4 in the 800-block of North Sangamon Street in the city's River West neighborhood, state police said.

Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run. Two of them were taken into custody, but the third got away. Police said it is unclear whether that suspect was armed.

The suspect ran into a parking lot near North Halsted Street and West Chicago Avenue, ISP said. Troopers used dogs in their search. The third suspect has not yet been caught.

State police said the Toyota was stolen at gunpoint in a carjacking, which may have occurred in north suburban Skokie.

