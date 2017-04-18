Man's car stolen at gunpoint in Naperville

NEWS

A Naperville man had his car stolen after a man in a mask put a gun to his neck, the third recent carjacking in the western suburb. (WLS)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Naperville man had his car stolen after a man in a mask put a gun to his neck, the third recent carjacking in the western suburb.

Pedro Torres, 61, was forced to give up his car Tuesday morning on his quiet residential block.

"He told me, 'Step out and kneel down.' I did not resist: 'Ok, ok, what's your problem man?'" Torres said.

Torres had just started his 2007 Toyota Corolla in his apartment building parking lot. He was heading to a laundromat.

He said the thief approached on foot, dressed in black and wearing a mask.

Torres is grateful he wasn't hurt.

"Thankful that he was only interested in my car," he said.

This was the latest in a string of carjackings that police in the western suburbs are investigating, and the third in Naperville alone.

"The frequency is something that we're not accustomed to in Naperville, so we are concerned about it, and we've constantly stepped up patrols," said Commander Louis Cammiso, Naperville Police Department.

The armed thefts have occurred in various places: gas stations, home driveways and even the parking lot of a preschool.

"Do not leave your vehicle running even if it's for a short period of time, and you're back and forth to the house or in the area. Still not a good idea," Cammiso said.

Police are investigating whether at least some of these recent carjackings are connected. In all three Naperville incidents, no one is in custody
