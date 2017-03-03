A Fayetteville family is pleading for whoever killed their loved one to come forward. For the family of Calvin Blackshire Jr., though, their search for justice goes beyond finding his killer.Perhaps their biggest question is why would someone stream Blackshire's death on Facebook? His mother is disappointed and struggling to figure out why, and believes that had that person stepped in to help, instead of pulling out their phone, her son might still be alive."That is despicable," Pamela Blackshire said. "If that was your brother, father dying on the ground, would you do something like that or how would you feel?"Calvin Blackshire Jr. was gunned down in the back of the Motel 6 on Cedar Creek Road on January 19.Police believe the 27-year-old was robbed before he was shot to death. The suspects took off with Blackshire's shoes and phone.The 10-minute video that captured the moments after Calvin Blackshire Jr. was shot to death was quickly taken down from Facebook. Police say the person who recorded it wasn't a suspect and won't face charges for their actions.The Blackshire family believes the person should face charges for not stepping in to help. However, there's no law that says a person should act in such a case."It is the first homicide we haven't solved in 19 or 20 months," said Sgt. Pedro Ortellano with the Fayetteville Police Department. "We take this very seriously. We will not stop to find the answers that we need."There's still little to no evidence that would help police understand why Blackshire was at the Motel 6 or who he was meeting there. That's why police hosted the Blackshire family on Thursday, to help reach out to the public in hopes that someone comes forward with information that leads to an arrest."The person who killed my son didn't understand what they did," Pamela Blackshire said. "They ruined too many lives and if there's any decency left in them I would hope they turn themselves in."The family has started ato raise a $5,000 reward in addition to the $1,000 reward offered by CrimeStoppers.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934, or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).CrimeStoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).