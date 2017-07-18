NEWS

Marengo first responders, good Samaritans honored after explosion

First responders were honored for their response to a devastating house explosion in Marengo that damaged dozens of homes. (WLS)

MARENGO, Ill. (WLS) --
First responders and four good Samaritans who risked their lives after a massive explosion in Marengo were honored Tuesday.

The McHenry County Board gave a proclamation to all those who helped rescue several people trapped in a burning home last month.

The blast damaged dozens of homes and 18 were rendered uninhabitable.

"I was fortunate enough at the time to know my family was safe, so that allowed me to venture out and help somebody else. It's not me alone, it's a bunch of other people," said Courtney Haas, good Samaritan.

The owners of the home where the blast originated were out of town at the time. No one was hurt.
