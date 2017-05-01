May Day marchers fight for immigrant rights

Thousands of people in Chicago and across the country hit the street Monday to fight for fair work accommodations and stand up for immigrant families this May Day.Dozens of Chicago Teachers Union members gathered Monday morning outside Mather High School on the city's North Side to fight for workers' rights, immigrant rights and equal justice.On this May Day, or International Workers Day, the CTU encouraged member to attend or support a rally instead of holding a one-day strike."School is the place where people learn the value of our country and our community as a cohesive unit, where despite our differences, we come together and have some shared values," CTU Vice President Jesse Sharkey said.Teachers and workers at Northeastern Illinois University, who had a furlough day Monday and are operating under little-to-no funding from the state, joined CTU members Monday."I, of course, would have preferred to help students graduate - planning their schedules, getting into classes. But if I can't be there, then I'd rather be here, telling these students we are behind them," said Stacy Alikakos, a student advisor at NEIU.Supporters said threats to immigrants at the national, state and local level gave this year's May Day even greater significance."It's fundamental for the entire school body to stand up and support every single student, regardless of their immigration status, faith or income," said Maleeha Chughti, a former student.Members of more than 30 grassroots and labor organizations gathered around 11 a.m. outside the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center near South Ogden Avenue and West Roosevelt Road for the March for Youth Justice. Organizers said it was a protest of the criminalization of young people of color. CTU President Karen Lewis and Charlotte Carruthers, national director of BYP100, were expected to speak at the event.The Rally for Immigration Justice will be held around 1 p.m. at Union Park near West Washington Boulevard and North Ashland Avenue. The group plans to march to Daley Plaza, starting around 2 p.m. The Labor and Movement Rally will be held at Daley Plaza from 4-6 p.m. Tefere Gebre, National ALF-CIO Executive Vice President and an Ethiopian immigrant, is expected to speak.Demonstrators were invited to conclude their day with a celebration at Alhambra Palace, located at 1241 W. Randolph, featuring a performance by Cuban group Septeto Nacional. Doors open at 6 p.m.