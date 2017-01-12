NEWS

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
EMBED </>More News Videos

Attorney General Loretta Lynch will be in Chicago Friday to deliver the U.S. Justice Department report. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will be in Chicago Friday to deliver the U.S. Justice Department report concluding that the Chicago Police Department displayed a pattern and practice of violating residents' constitutional rights over years.

Lynch was in Baltimore Thursday where the city of Baltimore reached an agreement on a consent decree mandating reforms of the city's police department, federal and city officials announced. But Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he is waiting to read the report before announcing what actions the city of Chicago should take.

"I don't know anything in the report, I don't know one section of the report," said Emanuel.

While he hasn't seen in, Emanuel said he plans to embrace what is expected to be a highly critical Department of Justice report about the Chicago Police Department's patterns and practices.

"I don't think the Department of Justice is diluted to think change will occur in Chicago unless there is a hammer or federal oversight involved," said University of Chicago Professor Craig Futterman.

Futterman said for real change to happen, the mayor must be committed to signing an agreement with the federal government that would put the city on the path to a court ordered consent decree, which would make reform overseen by an outside monitor.

"That's why there is an historic opportunity for this mayor right now and this DOJ to say, 'yes we are firmly committed to addressing civil right in Chicago,'" Futterman said.

The fraternal order of police and former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy do not believe federal oversight is necessary. Emanuel would not say whether he agrees with them, but he did say he plans to continue building off the reforms he has already put in place like training, body cameras, and tasers.

"I don't know what the next administration's interests are, I do know what our interest are, we as a city are on the road to reform and doing it in a way that our police officers are supported," Emanuel said.

If the city commits to federal oversight, it is unknown if the Trump administration will follow through. President-elect Trump's pick for attorney general Jeff Sessions has stated in the past that he is against consent decrees.
Related Topics:
newschicago police departmentChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Official: Justice report on Chicago cops to find violations
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Park District moves forward with plan for Tiger Woods golf course
Police officers get training on mental health issues
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
More News
Top Stories
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Civilian fatally shoots suspect who shot state trooper
I-Team: Vibrating Vehicle
Police officers get training on mental health issues
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Chicago Children's Theater finds home in former police district
Show More
Park District moves forward with plan for Tiger Woods golf course
Union Station to undergo renovations
GoFundMe for Facebook Live torture victim approaches $165K
Girl fights back when boy, 12, demands chicken nugget at gunpoint
Female crashes stolen car into 5 parked vehicles, Portage Park home
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Chicago Children's Theater finds home in former police district
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video