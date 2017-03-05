McDonald's partnership with the Jesse White Tumblers

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Jesse White Tumblers have entertained and thrilled audiences around the world since 1959. The Chicago program provides a positive alternative to the sometimes violent life in the inner-city. McDonald's owners and operators across Chicago have partnered with the Jesse White Tumblers since 1985 to fund many of the 1,500 performances the group does each year.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, and Ron Lofton, a McDonald's owner and operator, visited ABC 7 to talk about the importance of their partnership, and what it means for kids in the community.