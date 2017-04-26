McHenry man charged with operating meth lab

A man has been charged with running a methamphetamine lab out of his home near northwest suburban McHenry.Sean C. Blackmon, 44, faces counts of possession of methamphetamine material, and possession of methamphetamine manufacturing waste, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.About 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call of a possible meth lab in the 2900 block of Lincoln Road in unincorporated McHenry, according to the sheriff's office.They found equipment and supplies that appeared to be part of a meth lab, according to the sheriff's office. The Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team also investigated the scene.Blackmon, a McHenry resident, was ordered held on a $55,000 bond at the McHenry County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. He also faces one count of driving on a suspended license.