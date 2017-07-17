I-TEAM

Men behind mystery shopper scam face federal prison time

EMBED </>More Videos

Tempting emails offer work as a 'mystery shopper,' but it turns out they're a scam and the con men behind it are facing federal prison sentences. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Report
By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You may have seen those tempting email offers to work as a mystery shopper. Turns out, it's a scam and the ring of con artists are facing sentencing in federal court.

In the widespread mystery shopper scam, unsuspecting victims are sent counterfeit checks to cash, cheating them out of thousands of dollars. Two of those con artists are from Chicago and are now headed to prison.

Federal agents charged Chicago brothers Toheeb and Hafeez Odoffin, along with five others, in an international fraud ring that stole nearly $1.3 million from 500 people. Last week, Hafeez Odoffin was sentenced in Virginia's U.S. District Court to nine years in prison. Toheeb was sentenced in June to five and a half years.

According to the indictment, the ring recruited people as "mystery shoppers" via email, then sent those unsuspecting victims counterfeit checks. Authorities said the scheme was to tell the so-called shoppers to cash those bad checks at their own bank, keep a portion of the money for their mystery shopping work, then wire the rest back to the two suspects.

And if you cash one of those checks, the bank will hold you responsible for the money.

In August 2014, the I-Team showed how real the checks look. A Lake Zurich woman contacted us after she almost fell for a mystery shopper scheme. At the last minute, she discovered her check for $1,866 was fake.

The Odoffin brothers and their five co-conspirators will pay back that $1.3 million in restitution. Their half-brother in Atlanta will be sentenced on July 20.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshoppingscamI-TeamconsumerChicagoLake ZurichGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Indicted Teamsters union boss leaves with "big heart"
Phones may be joining unsecure Wi-Fi networks automatically, experts say
Hurting the healers: Nursing's silent victims
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mom hopes composite sketch will help crack unsolved killings of Indiana teens
Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of his bride-to-be
VIDEO: Snake slithers on woman's car
Johnson says health care vote is now 'in jeopardy'
More News
Top Stories
Police: 2 men shot to death in Woodlawn
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
4-year-old riding wave on Florida beach hit by pickup truck
Show More
'Freedom' coming for former House Speaker Hastert
10-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Flooding fears continue in Algonquin as Fox River continues to rise
See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video