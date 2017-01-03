  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Metra asks riders what bugs them most during commute

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra is asking riders to help pick the next topic to be covered in their courtesy campaign, "Ride Nice," in response to rider's complaints.

The campaign is designed to address some of the most common complaints riders have regarding other riders. The first posters, released in July, addressed hogging seats, blocking aisles, talking loudly, putting feet on seats, and personal grooming.

This year, Metra is asking riders to vote on what else they want addressed. Littering, manspreading and hands-free coughing and sneezing are all on the table, but riders can also write in their own suggestions.

To vote, click here.
