NEWS

Metra BNSF trains halted near Western Springs after pedestrian struck

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Metra trains on the BNSF line were halted in both directions east of the Western Springs station Thursday morning after an inbound train hit a pedestrian.

Officials said Train No. 1208, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:38 a.m., struck the pedestrian between the Western Springs and Stone Avenue stations. They have not released any details on the pedestrian's condition.

Extensive delays are expected. It is unclear when trains will start moving again.

Metra said commuters should listen for platform announcements or use Track Your Train on metrarail.com for the latest updates.
