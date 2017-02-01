METRA

Metra fare hikes catch some riders by surprise

A new Metra fare hike went into effect Wednesday, catching some riders by surprise. (WLS)

Some Metra riders got an unpleasant surprise at the ticket counter after a fare increase took effect Wednesday.

A one-way ticket costs 25-cents more, a 10-ride ticket costs $2.75 more and a monthly pass costs $11.75 more per month - or $141 more per year.

Metra officials have increased fares in each of the last three years.

Back in November, the Metra Board of Directors approved the rate hike so they could generate a little more than $16 million to fund the agency's backlog of capital needs. Metra said 100 percent of that money will be used for improvement projects in order to keep things in a state of good repair.

"I'm a new Metra rider, so it was a little bit of a shock, specifically to me. I started out getting a monthly pass. The increase makes a big difference from this far out. It makes a big difference for everybody, but it's already a pretty expensive fare from here anyway. I was paying $189 last month. I'm paying close to $200 this year," said Megan Gliori, who rides Metra from Naperville.

Metra officials said the $16 million generated by the increase will go right back into the system.

"There's not a single penny going towards the operations side of the railroad. It's all going towards rebuilding cars, rebuilding locomotives, track infrastructure, PTC, all of the things our customers said they want to see improvements in," Metra CEO and Executive Director Don Orseno said.

Projects to be funded include new bridges on Chicago's North Side and a third set of tracks on the Union Pacific - West Line, where there are currently only two.

"Railroads, just like roads or any other thing in the country, is huge infrastructure dollars and needs and it costs a lot of money. And you've got to be prepared to fund that," Orseno said.

Capital improvements made sense to many at Union Station, but some riders were skeptical.

"I don't know, I've heard that before and we'll have to see," commuter Becky Kapjon said.

Metra's 2017 annual budget is $1.06 billion, with about a quarter of that earmarked for capital improvements. Even with the rate hikes, Metra fares are still lower than fares on commuter railways in places like Boston or New Jersey.
