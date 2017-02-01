Metra fares increase Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Some Metra riders got an unpleasant surprise at the ticket counter after a fare increase took effect Wednesday.
A one-way ticket costs 25-cents more, a 10-ride ticket costs $2.75 more and a monthly pass costs $11.75 more per month - or $141 more per year.
Metra officials have increased fares in each of the last three years.
Back in November, the Metra Board of Directors approved the rate hike so they could generate a little more than $16 million to fund the agency's backlog of capital needs. Metra said 100 percent of that money will be used for improvement projects in order to keep things in a state of good repair.
"I'm a new Metra rider, so it was a little bit of a shock, specifically to me. I started out getting a monthly pass. The increase makes a big difference from this far out. It makes a big difference for everybody, but it's already a pretty expensive fare from here anyway. I was paying $189 last month. I'm paying close to $200 this year," said Megan Gliori, who rides Metra from Naperville.
Metra said the fare increase is strictly an investment in their trains and their system.