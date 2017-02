Metra fares increase Wednesday

Some Metra riders got an unpleasant surprise at the ticket counter after a fare increase took effect Wednesday.A one-way ticket costs 25-cents more, a 10-ride ticket costs $2.75 more and a monthly pass costs $11.75 more per month - or $141 more per year.Metra officials have increased fares in each of the last three years.Back in November, the Metra Board of Directors approved the rate hike so they could generate a little more than $16 million to fund the agency's backlog of capital needs. Metra said 100 percent of that money will be used for improvement projects in order to keep things in a state of good repair."I'm a new Metra rider, so it was a little bit of a shock, specifically to me. I started out getting a monthly pass. The increase makes a big difference from this far out. It makes a big difference for everybody, but it's already a pretty expensive fare from here anyway. I was paying $189 last month. I'm paying close to $200 this year," said Megan Gliori, who rides Metra from Naperville.Metra said the fare increase is strictly an investment in their trains and their system.