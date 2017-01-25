Metra train hits police SUV near Prospect Heights

A Prospect Heights police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when a Metra North Central Service train struck his SUV at a crossing in the northwest suburb.The officer, whose age was not known, suffered minor injuries when Metra train 116 struck his police SUV just before 4 p.m. as it drove through a crossing on Camp McDonald Road near the Metra station, according to Prospect Heights police and the Mount Prospect Fire Department.The officer was responding to a call when he crossed the tracks, Deputy Chief John Dolan of the fire department said. Emergency crews were sent to the crash at 3:47 p.m. and the officer was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.Metra train 116 remained stopped at the crossing as of 5:15 p.m., Metra said in an alert on its website.Train 111, scheduled to depart Union Station at 4:58 p.m., was canceled, according to Metra. Instead, train 113 will make additional stops at Wheeling, Prairie View, Mundelein, Washington Street and Lake Villa to accommodate passengers waiting for trains.Metra has no timetable as to how long Train 116 will be delayed. Crews and police were on the scene.