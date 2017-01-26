Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle near Gladstone Park; 1 dead, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) --Metra trains on the Union Pacific Northwest line were halted in both directions Thursday morning after a near Gladstone Park. The Chicago Fire Department said one person was killed.
Inbound train No. 610 hit the car near North Northwest Highway and North Nagle Avenue between the Norwood Park and Gladstone Park stations. Emergency crews responded around 7:10 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Fire Department Spokesman Jeff Lyle said.
Metra officials said it is unclear how long UP-NW train service will be stopped. Extensive delays are expected. Commuters should listen for platform announcements or use Track Your Train on metrarail.com for the latest updates.
Officials also said the CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Blue Line from Rosemont to Chicago on Thursday.