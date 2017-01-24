Miami University student from Gurnee found dead in dorm

OXFORD, Ohio (WLS) --A college freshman from north suburban Gurnee was found dead in a dorm room on the campus of Miami University in Ohio.
WLWT reports Erica Buschick, 18, was found dead in Morris Hall on Friday morning after her roommate called 911. The roommate reportedly told police the two had been out drinking the night before, and that the teen was intoxicated when they returned to their dorm just after midnight. When the roommate woke up Friday morning, she said she called for help after noticing her friend hadn't moved.
Oxford police said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate. Buschick's cause of death has not yet been released.
University officials said 18-year-old Erica Buschick was studying special education and was a member of the school's Best Buddies chapter.
Grief counselors have been made available on campus, university officials said.
Services for Buschick will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Road. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., followed by a memorial mass at 7 p.m.