Middle school teacher accused of statutory rape

Cynthia Rayfield Hall (WGHP)

WGHP
BURLINGTON, N.C. --
A middle school teacher in Burlington, N.C., is facing multiple sex offense charges, including statutory rape.

According to WGHP My Fox 8, Cynthia Rayfield Hall, 45, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 and two counts of sex act with a student, according to a news release from Burlington police.

On Monday, police received a report from the Department of Social Services regarding the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

During the investigation, it was determined that Hall, who is employed by the Alamance-Burlington School System as a teacher at Turrentine Middle School, had sexual encounters with a 15-year-old between June 1, 2016 and Feb. 4.

