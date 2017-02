Middle school teacher accused of statutory rape

A middle school teacher in Burlington, N.C., is facing multiple sex offense charges, including statutory rape.According to WGHP My Fox 8 , Cynthia Rayfield Hall, 45, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 and two counts of sex act with a student, according to a news release from Burlington police.On Monday, police received a report from the Department of Social Services regarding the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.During the investigation, it was determined that Hall, who is employed by the Alamance-Burlington School System as a teacher at Turrentine Middle School, had sexual encounters with a 15-year-old between June 1, 2016 and Feb. 4.Read more at WGHP