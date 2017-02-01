WASHINGTON (WLS) --President Donald Trump has been very vocal about Chicago violence. The topic came up again as he met with African American ministers Wednesday morning at the White House.
An Ohio minister said gang leaders from Chicago have reached out to him about coming up with ways to curb the violence - and they want Trump's help.
"They reached out to me because they associated me with you. They respect you, they believe in what you're doing," Pastor Darrell Scott said. "They're gonna commit that if they lower that body count, we're coming in and will do some social programs."
"If they're not going to solve the problem - and what you're doing is the right thing - then we're going to have to solve the problem for 'em. Because we're going to have to do something about Chicago. Because what's happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country," Trump said.
Pastor Scott said the gang leaders who reached out to him "want to work with the Trump administration" and they did not believe in the previous administration.
"Good. That's good. I loved it," Trump said.
The conversation took place as the Chicago Police Department released its crime statistics for the first month of 2017. Police recorded 51 murders and 299 shooting victims across the city last month.
Last week, President Trump tweeted he would "send in the Feds" if the city's violence problems don't improve.